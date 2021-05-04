Live updates, Hurricanes vs Blackhawks: Niederreiter, Svechnikov score for Canes

Chicago Blackhawks’ Mike Hardman (86) scores a goal shooting the puck past Carolina Hurricanes’ Brady Skjei (76) and goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Nino Niederreiter’s 19th goal of the season and Andrei Svechnikov’s 14th have pulled the Canes even 2-2 after the second period.

Morgan Geekie first toyed with trying a lacrosse move as he controlled the puck behind the net. The puck rolled off his stick and he found Niederreiter open cutting into the low slot at 4:32 of the period.

Svechnikov tied the score 2-2 after Teravainen won a faceoff in the Chicago zone. Svechnikov took a pass from Jaccob Slavin and got off a shot from near the blue line that found its way past goalie Collin Delia with 4:04 left in the second.

Before Svechnikov tied it, the Canes had 1:26 of a 5-on-3 advantage but could not score as they overpassed the puck.

After killing off the first penalty, the Blackhawks had their second shorthanded breakaway of the game -- Alex DeBrincat scored on the first -- but Petr Mrazek stopped Pius Suter’s shot.

First period: Hawks take 2-0 lead

DeBrincat had a shorthanded goal and Mike Hardman scored his first NHL goal as the Blackhawks have grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period,

DeBrincat gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead, turning a poor Sebastian Aho pass along the boards into a breakaway goal.

DeBrincat has goals in four straight games, 27 for the season and five against the Canes this year. After picking off the pass, he was in the clear as defenseman Dougie Hamilton could not catch him and beat Petr Mrazek to score at 6:20 of the period.

Hardman scored off the rebound of a MacKenzie Entwistle shot as Entwistle skated past Jaccob Slavin for a shot. Hardman is playing his fifth NHL game.

The Canes had four shots on its power play but was too pass happy. Teuvo Teravainen passed up a shot and centered to Morgan Geekie for a chance at the top of the crease, but goalie Collin Delia made the stop.

The Blackhawks outshot the Canes 12-8 in the first.

Game setup: Mrazek to start

Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek took more than two months to recover from a thumb injury. Once back, in early April, he played five games, then was injured and out again.

With the regular season winding down, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour has said a few times that Mrazek needed to get back and play a few games before the playoffs. Mrazek will do that Tuesday against the Blackhawks.

Brind’Amour said Tuesday morning that Mrazek would make his first start since April 19 against Tampa Bay. Mrazek did back up Alex Nedeljkovic in Monday’s game, his first time on the bench since going out with a lower-body injury.

“I don’t think he had a really serious injury,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s a matter of getting enough practice time, which we don’t do, to feel good. He had a good couple days, and we’ve got to get him up to speed.

“We’re running out of runway here. He needs to get some game action.”

The Canes (35-10-7), who lead the Central Division, will have three games remaining in the regular season after Tuesday -- one final game with Chicago (22-24-6), then two road games against Nashville.

Mrazek was 3-0-2 in his five games after returning from the thumb injury, which required surgery and kept him out 31 games. He shut out the Dallas Stars in his first game back.

Mrazek’s numbers this season are impressive: a 1.60 goals-against average, the NHL’s best, and .939 save percentage. But he has played just nine games.

The lineup

Brind’Amour said Tuesday that defenseman Brady Skjei would be a game-time decision, saying Skjei was a “little banged up” in Monday’s game but that it was “nothing serious.”

With no other lineup changes planned, forwards Brock McGinn (upper-body injury), Jordan Martinook (lower-body)and Cedric Paquette (lower-body) will continue to be sidelined.