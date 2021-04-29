Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Detroit Red Wings

Carolina Hurricanes’ Brady Skjei (76) aids Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) in stopping the puck in front of a group of Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Some personal milestones will be reached Thursday as the Hurricanes host the Red Wings at PNC Arena:

Rod Brind’Amour will mark his 200th game as head coach and Andrei Svechnikovwill play his 200th NHL game. Defenseman Brett Pesce will be playing No. 400.

“I think when I played I thought coaching was like ‘How hard can it be?’” Brind’Amour said Thursday morning. “That’s what I thought. And in doing this for a while you realize there’s a lot.”

Brind’Amour has done it well. He goes into No. 200 with a 116-64-19 overall record and is the first Hurricanes coach since the franchise relocated in 1997 to lead his team to three consecutive playoff berths. He should be a strong candidate to win the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year.

One reason for his success and the Canes’ success came in having the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. On April 29, 2018, the Canes were the biggest winner in the NHL draft lottery, jumping from 11th to second. They used the good fortune and the pick to take Svechnikov, who was in the Canes’ lineup at 18 and has provided some dynamic playon the wing.

Svechnikov has 57 goals and 134 total points in his first 199 games, with 13 goals and 36 points this season. He also has 158 penalty minutes, many on stick infractions that Brind’Amour has tried to wean out of his game.

“The NHL game is a hard game, especially coming from his background,” Brind’Amour said. “I really think he wasn’t taught a lot about the away-from-the-puck game, because he’s had the puck his whole life. So it’s really just that patience. Stay patient and it’s an every-day process toward trying to get better.”

The lineup

Brind’Amour said James Reimer would be the starting goalie against the Red Wings. Reimer, in his second start since April 1, was the overtime loser Monday against the Dallas Stars.

Defenseman Brady Skjei, who has missed the past four games following a concussion, was at the morning skate and will play, Brind’Amour said. He’ll again be paired with Brett Pesce.

Forward Jesper Fast also was at the skate after being sidelined three games with a lower-body injury but will not play.

Petr Mrazek (lower-body) was not at the skate and will miss a fifth straight game. Alex Nedeljkovic will be Reimer’s backup.