Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets

(The Hurricanes close out their Central Division season series with the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Saturday. Check here for game updates.)

The Blue Jackets are last in the Central Division, have lost nine of their last 10 games, have a host of injuries and decided to fly in Saturday, play the Canes at PNC Arena and then fly home.

In other words, it’s a dangerous team. At least, that’s the way Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour sees it.

“It’s a worry, for sure,” Brind’Amour said after the morning skate. “We know we’re getting close to the finish line but we’re not there yet as far as the regular season. You’ve just got to guard against that mentality because the other team’s going to play hard.

“I know how they always play. They’ve got injuries, we’ve got injuries, so that checks that box off. But the intensity is still going to be there, I think. We have to certainly bring that if we want to have a good night.”

Playing their final road game of the season, the Blue Jackets (16-25-10) decided not to travel to Raleigh on Friday but simply fly in and out. The team announced Saturday that forward Patrik Laine had an illness and would miss the game.

Columbus ended a nine-game winless streak (0-7-2) Tuesday by beating the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 in a shootout as Elvis Merzlikins had 41 saves. Laine and Oliver Borkstrand scored in the shootout for the Blue Jackets.

The Canes (33-10-7) led the Central by two points over Florida before Saturday’s games. They’re 4-1-2 against Columbus this season, losing home games in overtime and a shootout.

“I know we’re playing a team tonight that is not in the playoffs, but we have to treat it like they are and just have good habits, because going into the playoffs ... mistakes that aren’t good habits lead to goals against,” forward Warren Foegele said Saturday morning. “You’ve got to play the same way and we’ve got to ready for the playoffs by doing that.”

The lineup

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic will make his 21st start and will seek his 14th victory of the season. Nedeljkovic has a 1.94 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

Forward Cedric Paquette was not at the skate and was doubtful for the game with an unspecified injury, Brind’Amour said. Goalie Petr Mrazek, and forwards Jesper Fast, Jordan Martinook and Brock McGinn continue to be sidelined with injuries. Brind’Amour said there were no further updates on their condition or how soon they might return.

Stars of the month

Canes center Sebastian Aho had a big April as the Canes went 10-2-4, scoring six goals with 12 assists. That earned him an accolade Saturday: Central Division star of the month.

Aho had four multi-point games and three game-winning goals in April. He took a six-game point streak into Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Johnna Sharpe, Wake County chief operating officer, was named the star of the month in the Central Division. Sharpe has been among the local leaders in the fight against COVID-19 and among those developing and implementing vaccination sites including PNC Arena’s mass vaccination drive-through clinic.

Goalie signings

The Canes announced Saturday they had signed goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Eetu Makiniemi each to two-year, entry-level contracts.

The deal will pay Kochetkov $842,500 at the NHL level or $70,000 at the AHL level, and he will receive a signing bonus of $185,000. Makiniemi’s deal pays $842,500 in 2021-22 and $892,500 in 2022-23 at the NHL level or $70,000 at the AHL level, with a signing bonus of $185,000.

Kochetkov, 21, was taken in the second round, 36th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. He played 10 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) games with Vityaz and Nizhny Novgorod in 2020-21, posting a 2-5-1 record with a 2.65 goals-against average,

Makiniemi, 22, was drafted by Carolina in the fourth round, 104th overall, in 2017. He appeared in 34 Liiga games with Ilves of the Finnish league in 2020-21, with a 13-14-7 record, 2.59 GAA, .907 save percentage and two shutouts