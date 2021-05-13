Hurricanes, Predators have hockey history, all the way back to 1998

Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi (59) and Carolina Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) battle for position in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

It was Oct. 13, 1998. The game had ended, the Carolina Hurricanes were angry about it, and it was time to write.

“Second verse, same as the first. Only worse. ...” the News & Observer reported.

The Hurricanes, in their second game of the 1998-99 season, had lost to the Nashville Predators, 3-2, in what was then called Nashville Arena.

Beginning their second season in North Carolina, the Hurricanes were looking for a strong start. Instead, they allowed three third-period goals in a 4-4 tie with Tampa Bay in their opener in Greensboro, then followed with the loss to the Predators.

Why worse? The Predators were an NHL expansion team in their first season. The win over the Hurricanes was the first for the new franchise. It was a first at home for the Predators, who had lost their opener, and their first NHL points.

“There’s no excuse for it,” Canes defenseman Steve Chiasson said after the game. “We’re a veteran team and there’s just no excuse, none.”

The Canes recovered from what would be an 0-1-3 start that season. They won the Southeast Division — Tampa finished last — and gave the state its first NHL playoff team.

The Canes lost to the Boston Bruins in five games in the opening round of the 1999 Stanley Cup playoffs. Chiasson tragically would die in a traffic accident after the team returned from Boston following Game 5.

Time passed. The Canes won the Stanley Cup in 2006. They had other playoff teams in 2001, 2002 and 2009, reaching the 2002 Stanley Cup finals, and are making their third consecutive playoff appearance this season under head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

The Predators reached the 2017 Stanley Cup finals, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins, They won the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time in 2018, then were beaten by the WInnipeg Jets in the second round of the playoffs.

Until this year, the Hurricanes and Predators have never gone head-to-head in the playoffs. It took a pandemic, a condensed season and a new Central Division, but the two teams finally will face off in the opening round of the 2021 postseason. It’s another first.

History was made in October 1998. Will more be made this year?

(Chip Alexander covered the 1998 Canes-Preds game in Nashville for the News & Observer)