Live updates, Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: Aho scores for Canes

Sebastian Aho, who had two goals in Game 2, has scored the Canes’ first goal in Game 3 for a 1-1 tie.

Aho scored at 15:44 of the first after the Canes kept the puck in the Nashville end.

The Preds took a 1-0 lead. Defenseman Ryan Ellis fired a shot from the right point through traffic that Alex Nedeljkovic -- who shut out the Preds in Game 2 -- could not track at 4;35 of the period. Tanner Jeannot and Colton Sissons had the assists.

The Canes got a good early shift from the Aho line and had some good offensive looks but goalie Juuse Saros made the stops.

The Predators scored the first goal in Game 1 but Teuvo Teravainen quickly answered and the Canes won 5-2 after a strong third period.

Game setup: Could be a war

The Hurricanes knew what to expect: an all-out war.

If the Predators were combative and physical while losing the first two games of the first-round playoff series in PNC Arena — and they were — imagine being in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and being urged on by a large home crowd.

The Preds are desperate and determined.

“If you’re not bringing intensity. maybe you shouldn’t be out there,” Preds defenseman Matt Benning said Friday after the morning skate.

Those aren’t fighting words, but Benning was in a fight with the Canes’ Jordan Martinook in Game 2. Asked Friday about the scuffle with Martinook and the punches thrown, he said, “It’s the playoffs.”

The Canes again will be without defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who missed Game 2 with a lower-body injury that has been nagging him. Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday defenseman Max Lajoie would draw into the lineup and make his Hurricanes debut if Slavin did not play.

“It’s definitely a hole in our lineup, and we all have to as a team try to play better to fill that,” defenseman Dougie Hamilton said Friday of Slavin’s situation, which apparently will be an ongoing concern for Carolina in the playoffs.

Brind’Amour said there would be no other lineup changes and that Alex Nedeljkovic, coming off his 32-save 3-0 win in Game 3, would be the starting goalie for the third straight playoff game.

“It’s going to be maybe the toughest game of the series,” Brind’Amour said Friday. “It’s going to be all hands on deck for us to be able to get this win.”

The PNC Arena stat crew had the Canes and Preds combining for 198 hits in the first two games. Could there another 100 or so Friday?

“The discipline part is where you’ve got to be careful,” Brind’Amour said. “You just can’t get caught in they give you a shot and you give one back, because you don’t know how it’s going to get called. You’ve got to take that out of it. That’s where it gets hard because guys are so emotional.”

The Canes were 7-for-7 on the penalty kill in Game 2 despite Slavin’s absence on the PK. They are 10-for-10 in the series and have generated a number of shorthanded chances. They also scored on the power play in Game 2 and have had the edge in special teams.

The Canes had 12,000 fans cheering them on at PNC Arena and the energy was palpable. There will be a bigger crowd at Bridgestone, but Brind’Amour doesn’t expect his team to be intimidated by the Preds’ loud and energetic home crowd.

“It’s not intimidating. It’s what you play for. You love it,” he said.