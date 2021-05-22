Here’s what the NHL fined the Canes’ Jordan Staal for tripping Preds’ Luke Kunin

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) and Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) skate for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for a “dangerous trip” on Luke Kunin of the Nashville Predators, the league said Saturday.

The penalty is the maximum fine allowed under the league’s CBA, the NHL Department of Player Safety said.

Staal and Kunin tangled in the Carolina zone during Game 3 of their Stanley Cup playoff series, with Staal using his right leg to trip Kunin. The tripping penalty was called at 14:05 of the second period, allowing the Preds a 5-on-3 power play that they converted into their first power-play goal of the series.

The Predators won the game 5-4 in double overtime. Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour was critical of the officiating after the game, saying his team was battling hard but adding, “We’re fighting the refs.”

Brind’Amour was fined $25,000 by the league for some biting comments about the refereeing in the 2020 playoffs in Toronto.