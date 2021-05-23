Live updates, Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: Canes fall behind quickly

Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Benning (5) reaches for the puck after Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) blocked a shot during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

The Predators had the best possible start and the Canes probably the worst as Nashville has scored in the first minute of the game for a 1-0 lead.

After a poor Dougie Hamilton pass out of the Carolina zone was picked off by Ryan Ellis, Luke Kunin got behind the defense in front of the crease to beat goalie Alex Nedeljkovic 57 seconds into the first. Mikael Granlund ,who had a give-and-go with Kunin, and and Ellis had the assists.

Game setup: Focus the key

The Hurricanes can’t get caught up with the refs, the calls, penalties, bad breaks or the Nashville crowd Sunday in Game 4 against the Predators.

The Canes’ only priority is winning the game and taking a 3-1 series lead back to Raleigh. That’s it. The short list.

“I don’t think we have to worry about any of that stuff outside of playing hockey and trying to win a game,” center Sebastian Aho said Saturday. “We’re a tight group. We’re not going to let any of that stuff get into us.

“Every game is important and you just want to do your best to help your team win. That’s about it.”

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Sunday there would be no lineup changes for Game 4, meaning defenseman Jaccob Slavin will miss another game and goalie Alex Nedeljkovic will start another game.

Slavin will be scratched for third straight playoff game with a lower-body injury that’s now become a major concern for the Hurricanes. Brind’Amour continues to call it a “day-to-day” injury, not ruling him out of the series, but can’t say when he might play again.

Slavin’s absence has caused shuffling on the back end. Brady Skjei has moved into Slavin’s spot in the top defensive pairing with Dougie Hamilton. Jake Bean played with Brett Pesce and Max Lajoie with Jani Hakanpaa in Game 3.

Skjei and Hamilton had their problems as the Preds appeared to take advantage of the last change at home and could get some favorable matchups. Bean and Pesce held their own as did Lajoie, in his Hurricanes, debut and Hakanpaa. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, were on the ice for several of the Preds’ scoring chances at even strength.

Brind’Amour on Sunday downplayed the effect of Preds coach John Hynes having last change, saying, “I really don’t think it was much of a factor. When we’re rolling and playing well it’s never a factor. Obviously it becomes more of a factor when we’re missing Jaccob Slavin. That’s a big deal. That matchup there, obviously we don’t have anyone to replace him. So that can be an issue, certainly.”

In the second overtime Friday, the Preds’ Matt Duchene took a flip pass, got past Bean and beat Nedeljkovic for the winner in a 5-4 victory at Bridgestone Arena.

Nedeljkovic, after allowing two goals in the first two playoff games, faced 54 shots on Friday in Game 3, including 20 in the two OTs periods.

Game 5 is Tuesday at PNC Arena. The starting time has not been announced.