Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: Game 5, series tied 2-2

Just win, baby.

That’s all the Hurricanes are interested in Tuesday in Game 5 against the Predators at PNC Arena. Pretty plays, miraculous saves, style points? Not necessary. Just finding a way to win, ugly or otherwise.

While it may be Game 5 if almost has the feel of Game 7. Should the Canes not win, it would be three playoff losses in a row. That’s the kind of skid that might not be reversible going back to Nashville for Game 6.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said his team had to “park” the last two games, both tough, double-overtime losses in Nashville. The second was a 4-3 loss Sunday in Game 4 in which the Canes had a power play in the first overtime and other chances to end it but didn’t.

“That’s long gone in our eyes and has to be,” he said after Tuesday’s morning skate. “The focus is on that first shift and the next shift. You just have to stay dialed in.”

The Canes might have defenseman Jaccob Slavin back in the lineup. Slavin, out the past three games with a lower-body injury, was at the skate and went through all the drills, which Brid’Amour called a good sign.

“We’re hopeful,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s got to try warmup, really push it and then see where we’re at.”

The Canes again will start goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and need to find a way to make life more miserable for Preds goalie Juuse Saros, who had 110 saves in the two Preds wins. Get pucks to the net but also get more bodies to the net.

“We’ve got to be hard on him,” forward Nino Niederreiter said Tuesday. “I feel like he sees a lot of pucks. I feel like we’ve got to give their D some credit. They box out very well, and it’s on our forwards to get there.”

The Canes realize they could have either or both of the games in Nashville. Brind’Amour said he would have no problem with his team replicating much of what it did in those games.

“The biggest thing for us is just to keep playing our game,” Niederreiter said. “We always found a way to come back into the game and it doesn’t matter if we were down or up.

“Obviously if we’re up, we’ve got to find a way to close it. But at the same time, I think we did a lot of good things. There were a couple tough bounces here and there, but the biggest thing for us is just to keep playing hard, get into the O-zone, work down low and crash more to the net.”