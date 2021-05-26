Hurricanes will add more fans for next game, whether that’s Game 7 or Game 1

In the attendance arms race with their first-round playoff opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes are going to the next level. The team announced Wednesday that it would increase capacity at PNC Arena from 12,000 to more than 15,000 going forward.

That applies to a potential Game 7 against the Nashville Predators on Saturday or Game 1 of a second-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning or Florida Panthers, which could also be as soon as Saturday. The Lightning has a chance to close out the Panthers on Wednesday night. Either way, the Hurricanes will play at least one more home game in front of their most fans yet.

The Hurricanes were originally planning to host about 6,000 fans under North Carolina’s COVID-19 capacity limitations, but those were lifted before the playoff series began and there have been 12,000 fans in PNC for all three home games so far. The Predators had 12,000 fans for Games 3 and 4 and announced this week they would bump that to more than 14,000 for Game 6 on Thursday.

The Hurricanes lead the series 3-2 after Tuesday night’s 3-2 overtime win at PNC.

Wednesday, the Hurricanes successfully completed the installation of a 500-ton chiller and other ventilation equipment in the arena’s north parking lots of PNC Arena that will allow them to meet NHL airflow standards for increased capacity. The exact maximum has yet to be determined, the team said.

Work on that front continues at this very moment. pic.twitter.com/s0KiDKz48s — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) May 26, 2021

The Hurricanes worked with Raleigh’s Gregory Poole Equipment Company — located just on the other side of the North Carolina Fairgrounds from the arena — to get the additional equipment installed in just over a week.

“We are grateful to the NHL and to our friends at Gregory Poole for allowing us to safely increase capacity in time for this weekend,” Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “The atmosphere for our home games at PNC Arena has been incredible, and we are looking forward to hosting even more of our passionate fans.”

Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators

Game 6, Stanley Cup playoff series

▪ Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

▪ Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

▪ TV: BSSO (Bally), NBCSN