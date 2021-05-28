Here’s when the Hurricanes vs. Lightning NHL playoff series begins and how to watch

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic makes a pad save on a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh as Steven Lorentz (78) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Who’s ready for more playoff hockey?

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series at PNC Arena, according to a schedule published online Friday by NBC. Sports.

Game 2 also will be played at PNC Arena before the series shifts to Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, for Game 3 and Game 4.

The Canes, who won the Central Division, have the home-ice advantage in the series against Tampa Bay, the 2020 Stanley Cup champion. Don Waddell, the Canes’ president and general manager, said Friday that attendance could top 16,000 in the first two games with the possibility of a full building at some point should Carolina continue to advance.

“It’s going to be another expense if we want to take that next step,” Waddell said. “But forget about the expense. If we can do it we’re going to do it because having the building full is very exciting not only for the fans but more importantly the players.”

Waddell, in looking as the financial aspects of being in the playoffs, said there is not as big a gain as many might believe because of the costs involved. “Where you do benefit from the playoffs, and we saw it three years ago, is the season-ticket bump we got the following year,” he added.

The Lightning closed out the Florida Panthers is six games, taking a 4-0 victory in Game 6 on Wednesday. The Canes then followed with a 4-3 overtime win Thursday to clinch their first-round series with the Nashville Predators in six games.

In sizing up the matchup against the Lightning, Waddell said, “You’ve got to try to stay out of the penalty box. I think they’re running about 40 percent on their power play, which is remarkable. The five guys they can put out there to run the power play is pretty darn good, maybe the best.

“Both teams skate very well. I think there will be a good flow to the games. Obviously their goaltending is outstanding. For us ,we’ve got to be ready to play. If we are, it’s going to be a helluva series.”

The Canes were 4-3-1 against the Lightning in the regular season, going 3-1-0 at home. Rookie goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was 2-1-0 against Tampa Bay, with a 1.02 goals-against average and .962 save percentage.

Nedeljkovic started all six playoff games and had 24 saves Thursday in the clincher.

“He doesn’t look like a rookie,”Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the game. “He was solid and that’s what you have to have at this time of year.”

Brind’Amour expressed pride in his team after the six-game series with the Predators, noting their resilience and ability to overcome adversity.

“They take a lot of pride in how they play and how they represent each other and our organization,” he said. “You can see it. I think they also are hungry. They’re hungry and they want to win. They know that it takes a lot to win.”