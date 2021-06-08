Live updates, Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Good pace, no goals in first

Carolina Hurricanes fans welcome the team to the ice for game five against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The opening period of the game had a good pace. It ended scoreless and ended with a scuffle, some added physicality that could bleed into the second period.

In the final seconds of the period, Lightning captain Steven Stamkos slammed into the back of defenseman Brady Skjei by the Canes bench. The Canes’ Sebastian Aho immediately retaliated by going after Stamkos and both received matching roughing penalties -- the replay, shown a couple of times on the big board, had Canes fans booing the officials as they left the ice

Nino Niederreiter, in the Canes lineup for the first time in the series, was called for a slash 1:16 into the game. But the Canes, who gave up three power-play goals in Game 4, had a strong kill.

The Lightning were called for too many men on the ice but killed off that penalty. Canes defenseman Dougie Hamilton had to hustle back to the Carolina zone to deny a shorthanded chance.

Vincent Trocheck, also back in the Canes lineup, had the biggest hit of the opening period, hammering Anthony Cirelli by the benches.

The Canes had an 11-8 edge in shots and the Lightning a 12-9 edge in scoring chances (NaturalStatTrick.com) as both goalies -- Alex Nedeljkovic of the Canes and Tampa’s Andrei Vasilevskiy -- have been solid and made all the stops.

Game setup: all hands on deck

During the playoffs, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour has mentioned the need to have “all hands on deck” for games.

Game 5 against Tampa Bay is one of those “all hands” games.

Brind’Amour needs max effort from everyone in the lineup. Brind’Amour said injured forwards Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck would be game-time decisions, and both will play. Alex Nedeljkovic will be the starting goalie.

But all must do their part in the series elimination game, play with discipline and remain relentless for 60 minutes — or longer, if necessary.

“Obviously we’re in a little hole right now in the series, down 3-1, but we’ve been bouncing back all year,” defenseman Brady Skjei said Tuesday morning.. We’ve answered the bell when we need to. I think we will have a ton of emotion and will play our best game tonight.”

Tampa Bay, a win away from advancing to the playoff semifinals, is a team feeling good about itself. It’s a team in control.

During a seven-minute Zoom media call Monday, Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper made no mention of the Hurricanes.

Nor was he asked. The questions were about his players and Cooper stuck to the topic, the Hurricanes and Game 5 remaining more or less an afterthought.

The Canes’ game plan is a simple one: Limit the Lightning’s power-play chances and keep it more of a 5-on-5 game. That means more disciplined play and fewer penalties.

“We definitely have to try and not take them but the game happens pretty fast. It’s hockey,” defenseman Dougie Hamilton said Monday. “We have to do our best to stay out of the box.”

When Tampa Bay has players in the penalty box, the Canes must convert. Hamilton said the Tampa penalty killing had been tweaked and was more aggressive in Game 4. The Canes must adjust.

Referees Wes McCauley and Chris Lee figure to have the full attention of Canes fans at PNC Arena. The referees in the Stanley Cup playoffs have been under some intense scrutiny — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy the latest to unload — and McCauley and Lee will be the guys in stripes for Game 5.

The Canes, as Central Division winners, had the home-ice advantage and hosted the first two games at PNC Arena. Tampa Bay won both. The Canes desperately need a home-ice win now, then two more wins.

“We’re trying to win one game, then we’ll see if we can get to tomorrow, which I believe we can,” Brind’Amour said. “I have all the faith in the world in this group. We play too hard to not have a chance every night so I feel really good about that.

“Do we need a break or two? Sure, just like most teams do to win a game. Something needs to go their way, and we have to work for that. That’s why I feel good about it — because I know we will.”

Canes lineup

Brind’Amour said Tuesday morning that forward Warren Foegele was “50-50” for the game and Foegele will not play.

Martinook centered a line during the Monday practice and slips back to a wing with Trocheck in the lineup. Niederreiter will be a wing on the Trocheck line after missing the first four games of the series.

“Obviously you like guys who can score out there, and he’s a bigger body,” Martinook said. “Nino’s a big part of our team. Whenever you can get a big part back you’re going to be happy about it. I think he’ll be pumped and ready to go.”

No defensive changes will be made as rookie defenseman Jake Bean gets another start and veteran Jake Gardiner sits.