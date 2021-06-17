Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes agree to new contract with coach Rod Brind’Amour

Rod Brind’Amour has a new contract that will keep him as the Carolina Hurricanes’ head coach.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell announced Brind’Amour has agree to a three-year contract extension.

“It was just a matter of time,” Brind’Amour said.

Brind’Amour is a finalist for the NHL’s Jack Adams Award, which goes to the league’s coach of the year, along with Florida’s Joel Quenneville and Minnesota’s Dean Evason.

He’s led the Hurricanes to the playoffs in each of his three years as their head coach, including a Central Division championship this season. That was the team’s first division title since the 200-06 Stanley Cup championship season.

His $600,000 salary over the last three seasons made him one of the NHL’s lowest paid head coaches. Gerard Gallant, hired as the New York Rangers head coach on Wednesday, reportedly will make $3.5 million a year on his four-year deal.

Other NHL teams currently without a head coach are the Buffalo Sabres, Arizona Coyotes, the expansion Seattle Kraken and the Montreal Canadiens, who are still alive in the playoffs with interim head coach Dominique Ducharme behind the bench.

