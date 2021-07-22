Carolina Hurricanes swap goalies with Detroit Red Wings in trade

The Carolina Hurricanes will have a new goaltending look next season.

Alex Nedeljkovic, who stepped forward as a rookie last season and became a Calder Trophy finalist for the Canes, has been traded to the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced Thursday. Nedeljkovic has been given a two-year contract that will pay him $3 million a season, according to media reports.

In return, the Red Wings sent the rights to veteran goalie Jonathan Bernier, and a third-round draft pick to the Hurricanes.

Bernier is due to become an unrestricted free agent July 28 when NHL free agency begins. He carried a $3 million cap hit the past three seasons.

Bernier, 32, was 9-11-1 with the Red Wings in the 2020-21 season, with a 2.99 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. A veteran of 394 NHL games, he has a career record of 161-159-39, with a 2.77 GAA and .913 save percentage.

Nedeljkovic, 25, went from the waiver wire to having a breakout season in 2020-21. He started 23 games, closed 15-5-3, with a 1.90 GAA and .932 save percentage.

Nedeljkovic, a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2014, also played enough games to qualify as a restricted free agent. He has arbitration rights, assuring a sizable salary bump from the $750,000 salary he had in 2020-21, and has been in contract negotiations with the Canes.

Canes goalies Petr Mrazek and James Reimer also will become UFAs on July 28.

The Hurricanes reached the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2018-19 with Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney sharing the net, then had Mrazek and Reimer in net during the 2019-20 season. Mrazek missed a big chunk of the 2020-21 season after thumb surgery, allowing Nedeljkovic the opportunity to jump in net and build up starts.

Bernier, who won a Stanley Cup in 2012 with the Los Angeles Kings, beat the Canes three times in the condensed 2020-21 season. The third win came on a 38-save performance April 12 in a 3-1 victory at PNC Arena in which he was named the game’s first star.

Bernier had a career-high 50 saves on April 24 against the Dallas Stars, the first 50-save game for a Detroit goalie since Jimmy Howard in January 2010.