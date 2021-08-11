Hurricanes bring back a familiar face with latest free-agent signing

Charlotte Checkers forward Andrew Poturalski shows off the hardware to the fans at Allstate Arena after the team’s Calder Cup-clinching victory over Chicago Wolves in Game 5 of the series in Rosemont, Ill., on Saturday. It’s the first championship for the Checkers after nine seasons in the league. Poturalski was named the most valuable player for the AHL playoffs. Charlotte Checkers

The Carolina Hurricanes have added to their forward depth by bringing back a familiar face.

The Canes announced Wednesday they had signed forward Andrew Poturalski to a one-year, two-way contract. Poturalski will be paid $750,000 at the NHL level or $200,000 at the American Hockey League level, with a $250,000 guarantee.

Poturalski, 27, was named the playoffs MVP when the Charlotte Checkers, then the Canes’ AHL affiliate, won the Calder Cup in 2019.

“Andrew is a playmaking forward who has put up excellent numbers at the AHL level,” Canes president and general manage Don Waddell said in a statement. “He previously spent four years in our organization, and we’re excited to bring back a player we’re very familiar with.”

Poturalski made his NHL debut with Carolina at Minnesota on April 4, 2017, and has played in two career NHL games.

Poturalski had 43 points (9 goals, 34 assists) in 44 AHL games with San Diego last season, leading all AHL skaters in assists and points.

Poturalski played four seasons with the Checkers from 2016-19, winning the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the MVP of the 2019 Calder Cup playoffs. He played two seasons of NCAA hockey at New Hampshire before signing as a free agent with Carolina in March 2016.