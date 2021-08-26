The Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Andrei Svechnikov to a long-term contract

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates during a pre-game warm up prior to the Hurricanes’ game against Nashville on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes have made a long-term commitment to Andrei Svechnikov, signing the forward to an eight-year contract that will pay him an average of $7.75 million a year.

The Hurricanes announced the deal Thursday after months of speculation of when Svechnikov, a restricted free agent, would sign with the club, and how much it would cost them.

“I think it’s important because we want to keep guys around here that obviously are great players but identify as great Hurricanes,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said of the signing in an interview Thursday. “Since day one, he’s checked those boxes. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him. A good human being. I feel like he’s the kind of kid you want to build around., those foundational players.”

After the season, Svechnikov was asked about a new contract and his future with the Canes. His reply: “I would love to stay here forever. I love it here. I love the fans, I love the team.”

After Thursday’s announcement, he tweeted: “A hurricane for 8 more years!!! How great is that?!”

Svechnikov, 21, scored 15 goals and added 27 assists in 55 regular-season games during his third NHL season in 2020-21. He was fifth on the team in goals, tied for third in assists, tied for third in points and second in hits (114) for the season.

Svechnikov had eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 11 Stanley Cup playoff games as the Hurricanes won their first-round series against the Nashville Predators, then were beaten by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Looking to next season, Brind’Amour said he is hoping to see Svechnikov “take that next step in every area.”

“I’d obviously like to see him take less penalties,” Brind’Amour said. “That’s an area he needs to shore up. That’s a big thing. If we can knock a few of those off, it gets him more ice time at the end of the day.”

Svechnikov’s 44 penalty minutes were a team high and his 22 penalties ranked eighth highest in the NHL.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“That’s one area, and then there’s that 200-foot game that we’re always talking about,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s definitely improved a lot over his three years and there’s still room to grow, there. too.”

Svechnikov, in his post-season media interview, said the condensed 2021 season “wasn’t my best season” but added, “We’re going to try and work this summer to get stronger.”

Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, second overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, Svechnikov has 59 goals and 81 assists (140 points) in 205 career regular-season. He recorded career highs in goals (24), assists (37) and points (61) in 68 games during the 2019-20 season, and has helped the Hurricanes reach the playoffs in each of his three NHL campaigns.

Svechnikov becomes the second highest-paid player on the Hurricanes. Center Sebastian Aho has an annual salary of $8.46 million, the result of an offer sheet tendered to Aho by the Montreal Canadiens in 2019 that the Canes matched.

Svechnikov’s $62 million contract is the largest ever given by the Canes, topping the 10-year, $60 million deal that Jordan Staal signed in 2012 soon after being traded to Carolina by Pittsburgh. CapFriendly.com, which tracks player salaries, reported that Svechnikov, who wears No. 37, received a signing bonus of $4,000,037.

This story is breaking and will be updated.