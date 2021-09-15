Hurricanes’ Don Waddell adds Michael Futa to management team

The Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL play their home games at PNC Arena. It’s also the home arena for NC State men’s basketball games.

Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell has added to his management team, bringing in Michael Futa as senior consultant to the GM, the Canes announced Wednesday.

“Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our front office,” Waddell said in a statement. “He knows what it takes to build a championship-caliber team, and we’re excited to add him to our organization.”

Futa, 53, had a hand in the Los Angeles Kings winning Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014, when former Canes captain Justin Williams was a member of the Kings. Williams now serves as a special advisor to the general manager for the Canes.

Futa was the Kings’ co-director of amateur scouting from 2007-14 before being promoted to vice president of hockey operations and director of player personnel in 2014. He was promoted to assistant general manager in April 2017.

Before joining the Kings, Futa spent 10 seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. He was general manager of the Owen Sound Attack from 2002-07 and was named OHL executive of the year by the league in 2004-05.