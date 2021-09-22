Hurricanes to have 74 regular-season games televised by Bally Sports South

Hurricanes’ television play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco and analyst Tripp Tracy prepare for their broadcast of game two of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville series on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Maniscalco replaces John Forslund who left after 25 years, unable to negotiate a new contract rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes will have 74 of their 82 regular-season games in the 2021-22 season televised by Bally Sports South, it was announced Wednesday.

The network coverage will begin Oct. 14 with the Canes’ opener against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena. Bally Sports will also have a one-hour pregame show of Hurricanes LIVE for the opener beginning at 6 p.m.

Mike Maniscalco will enter his second full season as the Canes’ play-by-play announcer and Tripp Tracy will be in his 23rd season as analyst. Abby Labar will be in her second season as in-game reporter and host of Hurricanes LIVE, and will be joined by analyst Shane Willis.

Bally Sports South also will televise the Canes’ two preseason exhibition games against the Nashville Predators. The Canes’ home game Oct. 5 will have special guest analyst Chris Mason from the Predators’ broadcast team joining Maniscalco and Tracy. Tracy will then join Mason and Predators play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic on the call in Nashville for the Oct. 9 game, which has a 4 p.m. start.

Hurricanes games on Bally Sports South will be available in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia through cable, satellite and over-the-top providers, including AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Spectrum. Game telecasts can also be streamed live on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.

The Canes’ eight remaining regular-season games will be shown by ESPN, ABC and ESPN+.

