Here’s who might lead the Canes power play, and who’s probably going to start in goal

Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Freddy Andersen (31) skates during the opening day of training camp on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes are playing another hockey game, so why not another question about the starting goaltender?

The Canes now have two veterans in net — Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, both signed in free agency. The Canes play the first of four preseason exhibition games Tuesday, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena.

Who starts the game? Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour wasn’t going there Monday after practice.

“Our plan is to have those guys get two starts,” Brind’Amour said to the media. “We’re going to flip flop. That’s kind of the plan unless something happens.”

For what it’s worth, Andersen was in the north “starter’s “ crease Monday in practice and later was listed on the game roster. The Canes will hold a pregame morning skate Tuesday at PNC Arena.

Powering up the power play

The Canes got in their first power-play work of camp Monday and one question was answered, for now: Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce were the two defensemen on the units.

The first power-play unit had DeAngelo at the top in an umbrella look, with forwards Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, Andrei Svechnikov and Vincent Trocheck. The second unit had Pesce at the top with forwards Jordan Staal, Nino Niederreiter, Martin Necas and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

The Canes moved the puck crisply, especially on the first unit where Aho and Teravainen, in particular, have such good vision. Carolina will miss Dougie Hamilton on the power play but again should be potent -- Carolina was second in the NHL on power-play conversion last season (25.6 percent).

Jarvis returns to the ice

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

After missing the first three days of on-ice work, forward Seth Jarvis practiced Monday with Team Energy in the first session of the day.

The Canes’ 2020 first-round draft pick “tweaked something” before camp started, according to Brind’Amour. The coach said Jarvis would not play in the first preseason game.

Quoteable Cole

Good quote from veteran defenseman Ian Cole today: “As a professional athlete you play to win the championship. If you’re not playing to win Stanley Cups, I’m not really sure why you’re playing. So that is the end goal, bar none. That’s it. Hard stop.”

Cole won Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Still-too-early lines

Brind’Amour has kept his lines and D pair combinations basically in place in the first three practice sessions. He made one tweak Monday, moving Svechnikov to Aho’s line and shifting Niederreiter to Staal’s line.

On defense, Ethan Bear remained with Jaccob Slavin, Brady Skjei with Pesce and Ian Cole with DeAngelo in the top three pairs.

Brind’Amour again said he was not locked in on the combinations, at forward or on D.

“You really want to give it time,” Brind’Amour said. “We have some time here and when we make another switch we’ll give it some time. That’s really it. We want to get a good look at things before you try something else.”

The Carolina Hurricanes now have a 2020-21 Central Division championship banner hanging in the PNC Arena rafters. Chip Alexander

A banner day

There’s something new in the PNC Arena rafters: a 2020-21 Central Division championship banner.

It should be the Canes’ only one. After winning the newly formed Central during the pandemic season, then losing to divisional rival Tampa Bay in the playoffs, Carolina is back in the Metro now. But a banner is a banner.

Preseason game info

Who: Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes

What: Preseason exhibition game

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PNC Arena

TV/radio: WCMC-FM 99.9 The Fan

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 4:03 PM.