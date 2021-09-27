Going to a Hurricanes game? Here are the health and safety protocols for PNC Arena

Carolina Hurricanes fans celebrates after Jordan Staal’s goal in the third period was reviewed and approved during their home opener against the New York Islanders on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes on Monday announced their health and safety protocols for games at PNC Arena for the 2021-22 season, which were developed in conjunction with the NHL and local and state officials.

The protocols:

▪ All fans ages two and older are required to wear a mask upon entry and at all times while inside PNC Arena, except when eating or drinking.

▪ Before entering PNC Arena for each game, fans must complete a health survey at CanesCheckIn.com that will be verified by arena staff. Fans can complete the survey for as many as six people in their party, including themselves. They will receive an email or text message with a link to their clearance status.

▪ Only diaper bags, medical bags and small clutches will be permitted inside PNC Arena, and all bags must go through one of four X-ray machines found on the East and West sides of the arena, the STM doors and the South side adjacent to the VIP entrance.

The Canes said all protocols will be revised and updated as necessary throughout the season.

The Canes also said all tickets will be digital this season and can be accessed through fans’ Caniac Account Manager (or Ticketmaster.com if purchased directly from Ticketmaster). PNC Arena and its parking lots will not be accepting cash this season, either, but fans will be able to purchase parking passes before arriving for the game.

The Hurricanes open the preseason Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena. Carolina’s regular-season opener is Oct. 14 at PNC Arena against the New York Islanders.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 6:52 PM.