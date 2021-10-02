The Hurricanes have reduced their training camp roster to 40 players. Here’s who was cut

The Carolina Hurricanes have reduced their training camp roster to 40 players.

The Carolina Hurricanes made a training camp roster reduction Saturday, assigning seven players to the Chicago Wolves, their American Hockey League affiliate.

Assigned to the Wolves were forwards Dominik Bokk, David Cotton, Stelio Mattheos and Blake Murray; defenseman Jesper Sellgren, and goaltenders Eetu Makiniemi and Beck Warm.

Sellgren and Cotton played Friday in the Canes’ second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Makiniemi was the backup goalie to Antti Raanta.

The Canes, who did not practice Saturday, trimmed the roster to 40 players. Also placed on NHL waivers Saturday were forwards Spencer Smallman, Andrew Poturalski, Sam Miletic, Maxim Letunov and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald. If unclaimed, they will be assigned to Chicago.

After a team scrimmage Sunday at PNC Arena, they will hold single team practices leading up to the Oct. 14 regular-season opener against the New York Rangers.

The Canes have two remaining preseason games, both against the Nashville Predators. The Canes host the Preds on Tuesday at PNC Arena in a 7 p.m. game.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 1:54 PM.