Hurricanes fans raise up, choose new goal song

Carolina Hurricanes fans have voted to take off their shirts and spin them like helicopters.

That’s the memorable chorus of Petey Pablo’s North Carolina rap anthem “Raise Up,” which the team announced Wednesday won out in fan voting for a new goal celebration song over seven other potential choices that included a techno remix of the Hartford Whalers song “Brass Bonanza” and others.

The team unveiled the choice with a video of Petey Pablo at center ice, thanking fans for choosing “our song” and causing “a chain of events that is about to be astronomical” before spinning his shirt over his head.

Unquestionably locally sourced – “This one’s for North Carolina/C’mon and raise up” – “Raise Up” was the consensus choice of The N&O’s panel of musicians, critics, fans and former players from among what was generally considered to be a pretty mundane group of choices -- the panel even endorsed an alternate, Durham rapper G. Yamazawa’s “North Cack” -- even if some of the lyrics outside the chorus aren’t exactly ideal for family consumption.

But the chorus itself has a catchy, sing-a-long hook and when the Hurricanes score, opponents will certainly be reminded of where they are.