Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 2

Duke moves ahead of Kansas into the No. 1 spot because I’m not sure there’s any more impressive statement a team could make than last week’s win over Kentucky. With that, Duke established itself as the team to beat, and this poll reflects that.
There’s not a lot of movement everywhere else. One or two games are generally too insignificant to veer too far from what we thought a week ago -- barring the unexpected, like Duke-Kentucky or Buffalo winning at West Virginia -- but that time will come soon.
Kentucky, West Virginia and Michigan State move down, but not out. These are still very much top-25 caliber teams. Same goes for Washington; there’s nothing disqualifying about a loss at Auburn (No. 9 in my poll) for the No. 25 team.
Buffalo’s win in Morgantown is definitely worthy of a vote, and the Bulls play at Syracuse and Marquette before the end of 2018, so if they’ll have all the chances they need to prove their credentials.
THIS SEASON’S BALLOTS
MY TOP 25
1. Duke (5)
2. Kansas (1)
3. Gonzaga (3)
4. North Carolina (4)
5. Nevada (5)
6. Virginia (7)
7. Villanova (9)
8. Tennessee (10)
9. Auburn (12)
10. Kentucky (2)
11. Oregon (13)
12. Syracuse (14)
13. Kansas State (15)
14. Mississippi State (16)
15. West Virginia (8)
16. Michigan State (11)
17. Clemson (17)
18. Michigan (18)
19. Virginia Tech (19)
20. Florida State (22)
21. Texas Tech (20)
22. Marquette (21)
23. Buffalo (NR)
24. Xavier (24)
25. Washington (23)
OUT Loyola (Ill.) (25).
