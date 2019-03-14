Unexpected Virginia star is Salt in Wolfpack’s wounds

When Kyle Guy is winging in turn-and-shoot 3-pointers, there’s only so much you can do about it. You can change up who’s guarding him, make some defensive adjustments, but his release is too quick, his shot too stable.
When he’s on, he’s on. There are going to be games where Guy beats you, and that’s one reason why Virginia is Virginia.
But Jack Salt?
Him?
Jack Salt?
The 6-foot-10 center is one of the two Virginia starters you’d let shoot all he wants, the one guy on the floor you’d want to foul if you needed to foul, and he essentially muscled N.C. State out of the tournament Thursday. State did so much right to lead at halftime, only to be steamrollered by the Guy you expect and the guy you’d never expect.
Guy going off for 29, you tip your cap. Salt scoring a career-high 18, going 4-for-5 from the line and getting called for a technical after he turned the rim into the Olympic high bar on the dunk that essentially put the game away, what can you do?
Kevin Keatts had to shake his head at that one.
“The thing that made Jack special tonight was he made his free throws and that was tough on us, because obviously any time you foul him, he hasn’t been a great free-throw shooter,” the N.C. State coach said after the 76-56 loss. “I thought he played great.”
And the other half?
“I thought Kyle Guy’s performance was as good as I’ve seen this year as far as a guy playing well against us,” Keatts said. “When you look at his percentages, I don’t care who they play today. If he shoots 7-for-9 (on 3-pointers), 10-for-13, it was going to be hard to beat them today.”
N.C. State’s ACC tournament ended Thursday at the mercy of the best breakout performance by a New Zealander in a championship event in North Carolina since Michael Campbell won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 2005.
That triumphant moment of national glory lives on in the collective Kiwi memory today. Or not.
“I don’t know who Michael Campbell is,” said Salt, who was 9 when Campbell won. (Tony Bennett, sitting to Salt’s right, knew.)
Salt would hope his post-Thursday career goes better than Campbell’s post-Open career anyway. Campbell never won again. The odds are pretty good Virginia isn’t done. Nor, for that matter is N.C. State.
The Wolfpack should be safely in the field despite Thursday’s loss, as beneficial as a win would have been, but it would have been a brutal way to lose if it had been a must-win game. N.C. State was relentless on defense in the first half, hounding the Cavaliers into all kinds of bad shots, with only Guy on target.
The second half was a different story. Guy didn’t cool off and Salt, of all people, suddenly got hot. A run of Virginia and-ones, including a four-point play by Guy, coincided with a run of missed free throws to leave the Wolfpack staggering to the finish.
“I don’t know if you stared at me,” Keatts said, “but it was tough.”
Keatts also threw up his hands with the NCAA selection committee, noting that this first year of the NET means nobody knows nothing when it comes to choosing teams, which makes its usually semi-predictable process open to surprises. N.C. State will be hoping Salt is the only unexpected hassle this week.
“If you take half of the people they’re going to say certain teams should be in, and others, certain teams shouldn’t be in,” Keatts said. “But I feel good about us.”
There was plenty to feel good about in Charlotte for the Wolfpack, from the fightback N.C. State showed in Wednesday’s narrow win over Clemson to the edge the Wolfpack showed in the first half against Virginia on Thursday. The second half is probably best left forgotten.
Salt’s dunk was the exclamation point, giving him a career-high with 7 ½ minutes to go on his way to his second double-figure scoring game of the season and fourth of his career. C.J. Bryce missed the technical free throw for N.C. State to complete the punctuation.
The technical, Salt said, was not intentional. But who would have blamed him if it were?
“I haven’t jumped from that far and dunked in a while, so I had to hold onto the rim or else I would have fell on my head,” Salt said. “I was pretty surprised on that one.”
Who wasn’t?
