New WPTF lineup adds shows by controversial NRA spokeswoman, 'Fox & Friends' host

A new WPTF lineup, effective Monday, adds shows by outspoken National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.
WPTF NewsRadio 680-AM is a Curtis Media Group-owned talk radio station in the Triangle market since 1924.
Loesch has been in the news a lot in the past couple of weeks responding to criticism from students and parents speaking out about the Parkland, Fla., shootings. The New York Times has called Loesch "the NRA's telegenic warrior."
"The Dana Show" will air from 1-3 p.m. each weekday.
Kilmeade is one of the hosts of "Fox and Friends" each weekday morning, and his radio program "The Brian Kilmeade Show" is a nationally syndicated Fox News Radio show. It will air from 9 a.m.-noon each weekday.
Rick Martinez, the vice president of news and information programming for Curtis, said one of the main reasons for the schedule change was to add more live programming to "jam-packed" news cycles.
"One of the big attractions is that they’re live," Martinez said. "So when something happens, we’ll get instant coverage of the news instead of time-shifted programming."
Martinez said that the decision to add Loesch was made prior to the shooting in Florida, "but we were aware of her association with the NRA and we listened to a lot of her programs."
Kilmeade has appeal because "he can get everybody," Martinez said. "He’s live and he also brings in celebrities and sports guys and athletes, so it’s a more well-rounded show and more of a news-packed show than what we could do locally."
The combination of Kilmeade and Loesch is a good mix, Martinez said.
"She's female, she’s a mother," Martinez said of Loesch. "And the mere fact that you have someone that strong for the Second Amendment — you put it in the entire mix and it's not the typical talk show lineup one tends to get in the national market."
The new lineup also adds more news updates, with news programs from noon-1 p.m. (with Scott Briggaman), 3-6 p.m. (with Rick and Donna Martinez) and 6-7 p.m. (with Scott Briggaman). The previous lineup had one 4-hour news block from 3-7 p.m.
It also moves "The Clark Howard Show" from noon to 7 p.m.
Martinez said that Howard's 7 p.m. show is the only show on the new schedule that does not air live.
"This lineup is now live from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m., so we can cover events as they happen," he said.
Here's the new lineup:
9 a.m.-noon: "The Brian Kilmeade Show"
Noon-1 p.m.: Triangle's Noon News with Scott Briggaman
1-3 p.m.: "The Dana Show" with Dana Loesch
3-6 p.m.: Triangle's Afternoon News with Rick and Donna Martinez
6-7 p.m.: Triangle's Evening News with Scott Briggaman
7-9 p.m.: "The Clark Howard Show"
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain
