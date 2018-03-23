The March for Our Lives may have an anthem, courtesy of Durham's Hiss Golden Messenger

“Passing Clouds,” the new song from Hiss Golden Messenger, isn’t specifically about the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 people dead.

It was recorded a week before that happened.

But the song has a dreamy, elegiac vibe that feels like searching for something positive amid all the dread. The pace is stately, the mood thoughtfully soulful, and frontman M.C. Taylor’s crooned vocal is pure balm.

If you worry, it's o.k.

I've been worrying too…

Since "Passing Clouds" fits the emotions of the situation, it's fitting that the song was rush-released this week as a single in advance of Saturday’s March for Our Lives gun-control gathering in Washington, D.C.

Sales will benefit the nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

Taylor, whose group is signed to Durham-based Merge Records, released a statement to go with the song:

“I believe gun laws need to change. So I am now committed to performing whatever actions are within my power to push that stone forward. We've been told for so long that a change in gun laws is next to impossible. It is not. We've been told that the NRA, and the politicians whom they buy, are too powerful. They are not. The young people in Parkland, Florida, have proven that.

"I am on their side. I am on the side of peace, hope and love, on the side of grieving parents and spouses and co-workers in Parkland and Newtown, in Aurora and Las Vegas. As Sly Stone says, 'My only weapon is my pen.' But it's a mighty weapon indeed that works to bring light to dark places.”

“Passing Clouds” is a one-off release with the Virginia-based independent label Spacebomb Records. You can listen on Spotify, or Youtube. A vinyl version is also being released.

Merge Records released Hiss Golden Messenger's full-length album “Hallelujah Anyhow” last fall.