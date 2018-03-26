Former "American Idol" Scotty McCreery hits No. 1 – again

It's another No. 1 hit for Garner native Scotty McCreery.

The 2011 "American Idol" winner's newest album "Seasons Change" debuts at the top of Billboard's Country Album chart. It's McCreery's third album to reach No. 1 on the country charts, following 2011's "Clear as Day" and 2013's "See You Tonight."

"Seasons Change," McCreery's fourth album, comes in at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, which includes albums of all genres.

"Clear as Day," released after McCreery's "American Idol" victory that year, also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album sales chart.





This follows McCreery's "Five More Minutes" single, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's country airplay chart last month — McCreery's first No. 1 single.





He'll be revisiting "American Idol," the reality singing competition now on ABC, sometime this spring in the role of guest mentor, a spot that has already been recorded. It's expected to air in April, but the date has not yet been released.