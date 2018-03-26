McCreery covers many topics including his new record, getting married, his hometown roots, and Beach Music during an interview on Monday, February 26, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Former "American Idol" Scotty McCreery hits No. 1 – again

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

March 26, 2018 01:26 PM

It's another No. 1 hit for Garner native Scotty McCreery.

The 2011 "American Idol" winner's newest album "Seasons Change" debuts at the top of Billboard's Country Album chart. It's McCreery's third album to reach No. 1 on the country charts, following 2011's "Clear as Day" and 2013's "See You Tonight."

"Seasons Change," McCreery's fourth album, comes in at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, which includes albums of all genres.

"Clear as Day," released after McCreery's "American Idol" victory that year, also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album sales chart.

This follows McCreery's "Five More Minutes" single, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's country airplay chart last month — McCreery's first No. 1 single.

Scotty McCreery’s debut single from the forthcoming album, “Five More Minutes,” becomes his first No. 1 hit, reaching the top spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Country Airplay charts. Triple Tigers Records

He'll be revisiting "American Idol," the reality singing competition now on ABC, sometime this spring in the role of guest mentor, a spot that has already been recorded. It's expected to air in April, but the date has not yet been released.

David Menconi: 919-829-4759 or @NCDavidMenconi

