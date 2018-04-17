Dylan Hartigan shines big spotlight on Ryan Adams song on NBC's 'The Voice'

Monday night's episode of NBC's "The Voice" didn't just have two performers from North Carolina, but also a song with North Carolina ties.

Singer Dylan Hartigan sang "Come Pick Me Up," a song written by North Carolina native Ryan Adams and Raleigh night club owner Van Alston.

Hartigan, a 21-year-old singer on Kelly Clarkson's team, sang a shortened (and edited, expletive-free) version of the song during the "Live Playoff" round, where viewers vote for singers during the show to advance their favorite singers. Hartigan was talking it up on Twitter Tuesday morning, posting the YouTube link and urging his followers to "get to 100K views!"

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Come Pick Me Up" originally appeared on Adams' first solo album, 2000's "Heartbreaker," which has sold more than 300,000 copies and remains one of his best-selling records. The song also appeared in the soundtrack of "Elizabethtown," director Cameron Crowe's 2005 film starring Kirsten Dunst and Orlando Bloom.

Alston is co-owner of Slim's, MoJoe's and other joints around town. And while he is credited as co-writer of "Come Pick Me Up," he has maintained that his contribution was more along the lines of editing.

"Ryan was very generous about sharing credit," Alston said.

This isn't the first time "Come Pick Me Up" has wound up in a reality singing competition on prime-time network television. In 2011, the season of "American Idol" that Garner's Scotty McCreery won, his fellow contestant Paul McDonald did a version of "Come Pick Me Up" that was quite frankly cringe-inducing.

But these reality TV performances pay pretty well, though Alston declined to say how well. After the "Idol" appearance, Alston said he noticed an "extremely noticeable" bump in publishing royalties. Something similar should happen in the wake of "The Voice."

"I knew about it being on 'American Idol' ahead of time, but I had no idea it was coming this time," Alston said. "(Ryan) and I have talked about it and I have expressed my appreciation to him for putting my son through college. Now after 'The Voice' and 'American Idol,' I'm thinking that if it gets on 'America's Got Talent,' too, maybe he can go to Harvard."

As for our local singers, Sanford native Britton Buchanan and Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr performed Monday. Buchanan advanced, thanks to the audience votes, and LaMarr will sing again later this week.