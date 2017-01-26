Theater Picks: PlayMakers stages Lynn Nottage’s ‘Intimate Apparel’

The plight of Ester, a lonely African-American seamstress in 1905 New York City, is the subject of Lynn Nottage’s “Intimate Apparel,” now being staged by PlayMakers Repertory Company. It follows Ester’s search for a husband while she saves up money by sewing elegant undergarments for high society and low-life clients alike. Raelle Myrick-Hodges directs.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday (through Feb. 12). $15-$57. 919-962-7529 or playmakersrep.org.
Other highlights
- The investigative theater group, The Civilians, presents a workshop reading of a new play Saturday night in Duke’s Reynolds Industries Theater. Ethan Lipton’s piece looks at the charter school movement in America. Details at dukeperformances.duke.edu.
Comments