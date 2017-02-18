Spring Preview: Dance performances

Arts Together
▪ Annual Rainbow Dance Company Spring Concert, 7:30 p.m. March 3 and 2 p.m. March 4, Cary Academy, 1500 North Harrison Ave. $8-$15. www.artstogether.org or 919-828-1713.
Campaneria Ballet
▪ “Ballet Coppelia and The Broken Doll,” performed by the Campaneria School and Ballet Company and the KMJ Jazz Co., 2 and 7 p.m., April 29, 3 p.m. April 30, the Cary Arts Center 101 Dry Ave. $20. Etix.com or at the Cary Theater box office, 122 E. Chatham St. campaneriaballetschool.net.
Carolina Ballet
Shows at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday matinees, in theaters at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh.
Tickets start at $30. 919-719-0900; www.carolinaballet.com
▪ “Vivaldi’s Four Seasons” March 9-26, Fletcher Theatre.
▪ “Rhapsody in Blue” April 20-23, Memorial Auditorium.
▪ “Carmen” May 18-21, Memorial Auditorium.
Carolina Performing Arts
Show times and prices vary. Memorial Hall, UNC-Chapel Hill.
▪ Martha Graham Dance Company, 7:30 p.m. March 23 and 8 p.m. March 24. Tickets range from $15-$49.
Cary Ballet Company
Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. 919-469-4069
▪ Spring Mixed Repertoire. Program features divertissements of the classical ballet, “Le Corsaire,” a story about pirates, betrayal, liberation and the triumph of true love, with original choreography by Francisco Gella. 7 p.m. March 24-25, and 2 p.m. March 25. $18-$22.
Duke Performances
Reynolds Industries Theater. 919-684-4444; dukeperformances.duke.org
▪ Malpaso Dance Company of Havana and Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble “Dreaming of Lions,” a world premiere based on Hemingway’s novella “The Old Man and the Sea,” 8 p.m. Feb. 24-25. $42, $36, $15.
▪ Geimaru-Za Nihhon Buyo Troupe, a Japanese dance company, 8 p.m. March 7. $32, $26, $15.
N.C. State Live
Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave, Raleigh.
919-515-1100, live.arts.ncsu.edu
▪ Camille A. Brown & Dancers – Black Girl: Linguistic Play, complemented by live music from pianist Scott Patterson and bassist Tracy Wormworth.8 p.m. Feb. 25. $25-$30.
▪ Black Grace, New Zealand’s leading contemporary dance group, 8 p.m. April 11. $27-$32
N.C. State University
Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave, Raleigh.
919-515-1100, dance.arts.ncsu.edu
▪ Panoramic Dance Project Concert, African, hip-hop and Latin dance, 8 pm. March 23-24. $12.
▪ NCSU Dance Company Concert, 8 p.m. April 6-7. $14.
Raleigh Dance Theatre
Jones Auditorium, Meredith College.
$15 in advance, $18 at the door. 919-834-1058
▪ Spring Repertoire, featuring Glazunov’s “The Seasons” performed with Triangle Youth Philharmonic; Act 1 of the ballet “Coppelia,” and “A Lesson in Percussion,” a new work by Carolina Ballet’s resident choreographer, Zalman Raffael. 2 and 6 p.m. May 21.
Comments