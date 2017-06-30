Rose’s Meat Market and Sweet Shop is changing, but the ramen will still be there

Katie and Justin Meddis, the husband-and-wife team behind Durham’s Rose’s Meat Market and Sweet Shop, are closing the butchery component of their business and reopening as a restaurant later this summer.
The owners said in a Facebook post Thursday that the decision to close the butchery – which has been at the core of the shop since it opened in 2013 – is “bittersweet” but that they’re excited about the new direction the shop will be taking. The bakery portion will remain.
“The numbers just didn’t work,” Kattie Meddis said in a phone interview Friday. She noted the high cost of procuring quality, pasture-raised animals and the low margins that typically accompany whole animal butcheries.
She said the pair have backgrounds in the restaurant industry and are ready for a change.
“Justin is excited to get back to cooking,” Meddis said.
The shop has become increasingly popular for its afternoon lunch offerings – and weekly ramen – and the new restaurant will expand on those offerings.
“The sausage roll isn’t going anywhere,” Meddis said, laughing. “And we’ll be able to offer ramen two or three times a week instead of only on Wednesdays.”
Whole animal butchery will also remain an important part of the new venture.
“We won’t get whole cows anymore, but we’ll still get pigs and chickens,” Meddis said.
The whole pigs are necessary to make the ramen that has become a cult hit with Rose’s customers.
The pair will close Rose’s on July 15 to accommodate the renovation and plan to re-open in August.
Initially, the restaurant will be open for lunch Wednesday through Sunday, with a menu that changes daily. Customers can expect to see more of the Asian-influenced dishes Justin Meddis has become known for, as well as rotating small plates and salads.
They hope to quickly expand to offering grab-and-go breakfast and coffee items. Freshly prepared desserts from the bakery, including ice cream and ice cream sandwiches, will also be available to dine-in customers.
Dinner service will likely be introduced down the road.
In the meantime, customers can still buy cuts of pasture-raised meats, macarons, and of course, the Wednesday ramen.
Bon Appetit named Rose’s one of the 50 best new restaurants of 2014.
Info: 121 N. Gregson St., Durham. rosesmeatandsweets.com/. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Matthew Lardie is a Durham-based freelance writer. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @matt_lardie.
