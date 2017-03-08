Why ‘American Crime’ on ABC is set in North Carolina (and why it couldn’t be shot here)

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State' Pause

2:23 Annual 'Pieces of Gold' spotlights the arts in Wake County schools

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral

2:03 NC State's Abu: 'If we can bring all these guys back, I feel like we are just going to be more of a seasoned team'

0:11 Wake Forest High students chant "Bring Micah Back" to support suspended classmate

2:04 Reactions to possible change in blue law

4:32 NC State's Smith: 'The fans believed in us and we didn’t do what we were suppose to do'

2:32 State fan watches pack fall in ACC Tournament: 'This is the way the whole season has gone'