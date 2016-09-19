Happiness is a Warm TV

September 19, 2016 6:00 AM

Fall TV: Have faith that ‘The Good Place’ will get better

By Brooke Cain

NEW SHOW: The Good Place

WHEN: Monday Sept. 19, 10 p.m., NBC (Note: moves to normal timeslot at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22)

CAST: Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper

PREMISE: A selfish, destructive woman (Bell) dies and in the afterlife is mistakenly sent to “the good place,” run by a somewhat bumbling manager (Danson).

VERDICT: I love the premise (there’s a definite “Defending Your Life” influence) and I love the cast (how can you not??). I just wish I loved the show more. After watching the first four episodes available from the network, I think what bothers me most is Bell’s character. True, she’s meant to be an annoying jerk – and she is; she’s absolutely awful. Even with the strongest motivation a human being could possibly face (being kicked out of paradise and into hell), her efforts at self-improvement so that she can stay in “the good place” are minimal.

Unfortunately, so are the laughs.

I know jerks can be funny (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”! “Seinfeld”! “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”!) and I know Kristen Bell is great (“Veronica Mars” is my boo – and she’s even funny doing laundry!), so I’m surprised Bell’s character falls so flat.

All that said, I didn’t hate it and I’ll continue to watch, because with this cast (Danson is great), I have faith it’ll get better.

Read our complete guide to what to watch and what to skip for the 2016 Fall TV season.

Happiness is a Warm TV

