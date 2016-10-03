Fall TV: ‘Conviction’ puts a former First Daughter in charge

New show: Conviction
When/where: Oct. 3, 10 p.m., ABC
Cast: Hayley Atwell, Eddie Cahill
Premise: A DA with political aspirations (Cahill) basically blackmails a former First Daughter (Atwell), whose mother is running for Senate re-election, to run an innocence project-type task force that examines the validity of controversial convictions.
Verdict: In a generous mood, I’ll say it’s fair. But you’ll need to get past the ridiculous speed at which the office investigates and potentially frees the wrongly convicted (for all you lawyers and journalists out there, it takes about a week).
The most interesting part of the show is the former First Daughter character, clearly a talented and accomplished attorney but, how should we say ... messed up (the fact that she’s so easily blackmailed should be a clue). In fact, the weakest moments of the show are those when Atwell isn’t on the screen.
Read our complete guide to what to watch and what to skip for the 2016 Fall TV season.
Comments