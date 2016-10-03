Fall TV: ‘Timeless’ is a fun hour of adventure and history

New show: Timeless
When/where: Oct. 3, 10 p.m., NBC
Cast: Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Visnjic, Matt Lanter
Premise: A history professor (Spencer), a scientist (Barrett) and a soldier (Lanter) travel back in time to thwart a villain (Visnjic) who uses a stolen time machine (luckily, they have two!) to try to change seemingly random events in history.
Verdict: Not bad at all. The first episode involves the Hindenburg fire and there’s plenty of action, drama and even a little humor (each episode will visit a different time in history, like the assassination of Abraham Lincoln). Our heroes aren’t quite sure why the bad guys are trying to change all of these random historical events, but that mystery will unfold in time.
The hardest (actually, impossible) part for the team will be stopping the villains without changing history themselves. If you’ve read Stephen King’s excellent novel “11/22/63,” you see where this is could be going. But until things get apocalyptic, it’ll be a fun hour of adventure and history each week.
