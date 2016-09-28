Al Roker and ‘Today’ come to downtown Raleigh for World of Bluegrass

Break out your poster board and markers and your biggest “Welcome to Raleigh” smiles because Al Roker is hitting the Oak City.
NBC will broadcast segments of its morning show “Today” from downtown Raleigh on Friday to showcase the International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass festival, as well as North Carolina food and culture.
Roker is the longtime “Today” weatherman and co-host. The show will be hosted in-studio in New York by Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie.
According to WRAL, the local NBC affiliate, Roker will also make several appearances on WRAL’s “Morning News” show in the 6-7 a.m. hour, along with that station’s morning meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.
Once the nationally broadcast “Today” starts at 7 a.m., Roker will be featured in segments from downtown Raleigh in every hour through 10 a.m.
The tentative schedule calls for Roker to give weather updates and interact with the crowd in the 7-8 a.m. hour. Then after his 8:30 a.m. weather spot, he’ll welcome bluegrass stars Jerry Douglas and the Earls of Leicester.
At 9 a.m., the in-studio hosts of “Today” switch to Billy Bush and Tamron Hall. During that final hour, Al presents the kids bluegrass band Shadowgrass and then tries to learn to play the fiddle. At 9:40 a.m., it’s the requisite “Today” cooking segment, this time with Matthew Register of Southern Smoke Barbecue of Garland. (Full proud-relative disclosure: Matt is my cousin and Garland – population 625 – is my hometown, so woooooot!) Register plans to prepare pork belly and sweet potato hash on air. (No pressure, cuz.)
“Today” and WRAL want people to come down and show their civic pride, which means lots of homemade signs and cheering. One important bit of information still undetermined is exactly where “Today” will set up for the show. Producers want to get a look at all of the stage options downtown along Fayetteville Street before deciding. The smart money is on either the City Plaza Stage or the Capitol Stage. A decision could be made Wednesday night, but it could be Thursday before we know. We’ll keep you updated here.
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain
