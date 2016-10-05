For ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans, local coffee shops transform into Luke’s Diner

Local “Gilmore Girls” fans can stop in for coffee at Luke’s Diner today.
Sort of.
To celebrate the 16th anniversary of the debut of the canceled-since-2007 TV show, three Raleigh coffee shops are changing their names to Luke’s Diner for one day, and some are giving away free cups of the stuff that kept Rory and Lorelai fueled for seven glorious seasons.
The fact that the show’s rabid cult following has prompted Netflix to bring it back next month for a miniseries that will check in on the good folks of Stars Hollow is no coincidence. (The show debuted in 2000 on the WB and moved to the CW in 2006.)
What’s so amazing about “Gilmore Girls”? Well, either you get it, or you don’t. It’s about Lorelai (Lauren Graham), who became an unwed mom at 18, and her relationship with her brilliant daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel). It’s about their witty, pop culture-laden, rapid-fire banter. It’s where Melissa McCarthy got her start, playing bumbling (but gifted) chef Sookie. It’s about all the weirdos in the small town of Stars Hollow, where the show was set. It’s about Lorelai’s complicated relationship with her wealthy and often disapproving parents (RIP Edward Herrmann). And it’s about Luke’s Diner, where Rory and Lorelai took many of their meals and consumed much of their java, and where Lorelai and Luke (Scott Patterson) fell in love.
The entire series is streaming on Netflix, so if you aren’t one of the converted, get on over there now.
But for an immediate fix today, here’s where to go. We hope the local pourers wear flannel shirts and backwards baseball caps.
7705 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh
134 E. Martin St., Raleigh
402 Oberlin Road #118, Raleigh
