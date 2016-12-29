HBO airs Carrie Fisher’s ‘Wishful Drinking’; ‘20/20’ has Fisher/Reynolds special

HBO announced Thursday that it will air an encore of its documentary of Carrie Fisher’s one-woman stage show, “Wishful Drinking,” at 9 p.m. Sunday.
“Wishful Drinking” is the feature-length adaptation of Fisher’s show, which was based on her 2008 autobiography of the same name. It combines the story of her life with interviews with family and friends and also archival footage. The special, which originally debuted on HBO in 2010, was nominated for two Emmy awards.
Fisher died in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died the next day.
More Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on TV:
▪ ABC’s “20/20” news magazine show will air a special, “Debbie and Carrie: Heartbreak in Hollywood,” at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Anchored by Elizabeth Vargas, the special looks at the lives and careers of both women, and also their “loving, yet complex relationship.”
▪ The STARZ Encore channel has “Postcards from the Edge” airing at 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. “Postcards” is the Mike Nichols-directed film based on Fisher’s semi-autobiographical novel about a recovering drug addict and her relationship with her mother. It stars Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman, Richard Dreyfuss and Rob Reiner – and it’s fantastic. I hope it shows up somewhere else in addition to STARZ in the coming weeks.
▪ Turner Classic Movies is sure to have a tribute day of Debbie Reynolds films soon. When that is annoucned, I’ll update this post.
