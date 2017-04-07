Happiness is a Warm TV

April 7, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: Michael Peterson talks to ‘Dateline’

By Brooke Cain

Dateline (9 p.m., NBC) – In a two-hour episode called “Down the Back Staircase,” Michael Peterson talks about his recent plea deal in the 2001 death of his wife Kathleen in Durham. Many players in the case are also interviewed, including David Rudolf, Freda Black and Martha and Margaret Ratliff.

First Dates (8 p.m., NBC) – In this new series from executive producer Ellen DeGeneres, real couples are filmed going on first dates. There’s laughter, awkwardness and tears.

The Toy Box (8 p.m., ABC) – A new series in which people pitch ideas for toy inventions. Tonight’s pitches include a multicultural doll collection and a surfboard-inspired swing.

You the Jury (9 p.m., Fox) – This new series is part “Judge Judy” and part “American Idol,” letting viewers vote on civil cases argued by real attorneys from across the country. Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro hosts.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Erin faces off against her ex-husband in court when he represents the person she is attempting to convict of murder.

