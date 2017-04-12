Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

April 12, 2017 1:09 PM

Rapper J. Cole’s HBO special features Fayetteville hometown

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Grammy-nominated rapper and Fayetteville native J. Cole debuts his second HBO special on Saturday. “J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film” is described as a multi-narrative show combining music performances with interviews.

The special features songs from his fourth album, “4 Your Eyez Only” – released last year and certified platinum this week – along with footage of Cole talking to people about the challenges faced by lower-income residents, such as trying to obtain viable housing and the roadblocks some face to voting.

“So many of us are hurting, and we’re confused and we’re angry,” says one person in the film’s trailer.

The footage from the interview sections of the film comes from Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville, N.C., and his father’s hometown of Jonesboro, Ark., as well as Baton Rouge, Atlanta and Ferguson, Mo.

The documentary was directed by Cole and Scott Lazer, who also directed Cole’s 2016 doc “J. Cole’s Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming.”

“J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film” debuts at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television
Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab 8:01

Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos