Rapper J. Cole’s HBO special features Fayetteville hometown

Grammy-nominated rapper and Fayetteville native J. Cole debuts his second HBO special on Saturday. “J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film” is described as a multi-narrative show combining music performances with interviews.
The special features songs from his fourth album, “4 Your Eyez Only” – released last year and certified platinum this week – along with footage of Cole talking to people about the challenges faced by lower-income residents, such as trying to obtain viable housing and the roadblocks some face to voting.
“So many of us are hurting, and we’re confused and we’re angry,” says one person in the film’s trailer.
The footage from the interview sections of the film comes from Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville, N.C., and his father’s hometown of Jonesboro, Ark., as well as Baton Rouge, Atlanta and Ferguson, Mo.
The documentary was directed by Cole and Scott Lazer, who also directed Cole’s 2016 doc “J. Cole’s Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming.”
“J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film” debuts at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
