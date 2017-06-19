“Big Brother” houseguest Christmas Abbott.
“Big Brother” houseguest Christmas Abbott. Bill Inoshita CBS
“Big Brother” houseguest Christmas Abbott. Bill Inoshita CBS
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

June 19, 2017 11:12 AM

Look out ‘Big Brother’ – here comes a dose of Raleigh ‘badass’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

It’ll soon be Christmastime at the “Big Brother” house.

CBS announced the new cast for its long-running reality series Monday, and it includes Raleigh-based fitness guru Christmas Abbott – author of “The Badass Life” and “The Badass Body Diet.”

The show starts with 16 contestants confined to a house and monitored by cameras 24 hours a day. During their stay, they engage in various competitions and machinations to form alliances and avoid getting voted out.

The ultimate winner gets $500,000.

Abbott, 35, who owns a CrossFit gym in Raleigh, has competed in the CrossFit Games and national weight-lifting competitions, and is the only woman to ever work on a NASCAR pit crew.

Abbott is the only cast member who can be considered a celebrity, with most other players this season holding jobs such as sales rep, marketing rep, microbiologist and the like – but there is a radio personality from Dallas (Elena Davies) and a rodeo clown from Iowa (Jason Dent).

“Big Brother,” hosted by Julie Chen, starts with a two-night premiere event at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, and continues on Thursday, June 29.

IMG_Raleigh_display.jpg_2_1_S963EIE2
In the early days of her pit crew training in August 2012, and with no hose connected to her air gun, Christmas Abbott practices her technique and speed moving around the front end of a stock car.
Corey Lowenstein clowenst@newsobserver.com

Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, bcain@newsobserver.com, @warmtv

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O 0:24

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O
Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.