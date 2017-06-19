Look out ‘Big Brother’ – here comes a dose of Raleigh ‘badass’

It’ll soon be Christmastime at the “Big Brother” house.
CBS announced the new cast for its long-running reality series Monday, and it includes Raleigh-based fitness guru Christmas Abbott – author of “The Badass Life” and “The Badass Body Diet.”
The show starts with 16 contestants confined to a house and monitored by cameras 24 hours a day. During their stay, they engage in various competitions and machinations to form alliances and avoid getting voted out.
The ultimate winner gets $500,000.
Abbott, 35, who owns a CrossFit gym in Raleigh, has competed in the CrossFit Games and national weight-lifting competitions, and is the only woman to ever work on a NASCAR pit crew.
Abbott is the only cast member who can be considered a celebrity, with most other players this season holding jobs such as sales rep, marketing rep, microbiologist and the like – but there is a radio personality from Dallas (Elena Davies) and a rodeo clown from Iowa (Jason Dent).
“Big Brother,” hosted by Julie Chen, starts with a two-night premiere event at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, and continues on Thursday, June 29.
