Kate Nash, left, and Marc Maron in the new Netflix drama “Glow.”
Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

June 23, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: ‘GLOW’ on Netflix, Earth, Wind & Fire on ‘Crossroads’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

GLOW (Netflix) – From the team that brought you “Orange is the New Black,” a fictionalized drama about an out-of-work actress (Alison Brie) who finds one last chance to live her dreams in the form of a weekly low-budget cable TV show about female wrestlers. It also stars Betty Gilpin​, ​Sydelle Noel​, ​Jackie Tohn​, Britney Young​, ​Kia Stevens​ and ​Marc Maron​.

The Originals (8 p.m., The CW) – The Mikaelsons are out of options as they face the all-powerful and impervious entity known as The Hollow in the Season 4 finale. This is renewed.

The Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – The bakers attempt sweet dough with a twist, a recipe using three different flours.

What Would You Do? (9 p.m., ABC) – White teens bully a Muslim peer while hidden cameras gauge the reactions of bystanders in the Season 12 opener.

Wynonna Earp (10 p.m., Syfy) – Wynonna deals with an angry Marzonoik, which is like a genie but more evil.

Crossroads (10 p.m., CMT) – The group Earth, Wind & Fire is joined by Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts, Sara Evans, Dan Plus Shay and Drake White.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

