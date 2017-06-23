What to Watch on Friday: ‘GLOW’ on Netflix, Earth, Wind & Fire on ‘Crossroads’

GLOW (Netflix) – From the team that brought you “Orange is the New Black,” a fictionalized drama about an out-of-work actress (Alison Brie) who finds one last chance to live her dreams in the form of a weekly low-budget cable TV show about female wrestlers. It also stars Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Jackie Tohn, Britney Young, Kia Stevens and Marc Maron.
The Originals (8 p.m., The CW) – The Mikaelsons are out of options as they face the all-powerful and impervious entity known as The Hollow in the Season 4 finale. This is renewed.
The Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – The bakers attempt sweet dough with a twist, a recipe using three different flours.
What Would You Do? (9 p.m., ABC) – White teens bully a Muslim peer while hidden cameras gauge the reactions of bystanders in the Season 12 opener.
Wynonna Earp (10 p.m., Syfy) – Wynonna deals with an angry Marzonoik, which is like a genie but more evil.
Crossroads (10 p.m., CMT) – The group Earth, Wind & Fire is joined by Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts, Sara Evans, Dan Plus Shay and Drake White.
Comments