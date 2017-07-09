Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, and contestant Joe Slaughter, on “$100,000 Pyramid” on ABC.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, and contestant Joe Slaughter, on “$100,000 Pyramid” on ABC. Lou Rocco ABC
Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

July 09, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Cam Newton on ‘$100,000 Pyramid,’ Amelia Earhart special

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

$100,000 Pyramid (10 p.m., ABC) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is up against Brandon Marshall of the New York Giants, and the Tennessee Titans’ Eric Decker competes with Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno.

Also on . . .

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Kevin Adams talks about “North Carolina Waterfalls.”

Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence (9 p.m., History) – The discovery of a photograph that may show Amelia Earhart in Japan in the 1930s was big news this past week, and it’s all because of this History Channel special. In the program, a former FBI director goes ovr the new evidence in the disappearance of Earhart and her navigator in 1937.

This photo released by the US National Archives shows a group of people standing on a dock on the Jaluit Atoll, Marshall islands, in the 1930’s. Navigator Amelia Earhart is believed to be the woman sitting on the dock with her back to the camera. A History Channel special suggests that Earhart may have been taken prisoner by Japanese forces.
NATIONAL ARCHIVES AFP/Getty Images

The Defiant Ones (9 p.m., HBO) – The first installment in a four-part documentary that tells the stories of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine and their musical partnership. It includes interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Tom Petty and many others.

Candy Crush (9 p.m., CBS) – You’ve played it on your phone, now … watch it on your TV? I guess. Contestants include former “Survivor” and “Big Brother” competitors.

Claws (9 p.m., TNT) – Desna and Jennifer may be Dr. Ken’s only hope when Bryce wrongly accuses him of a crime.

One Night Only: Alec Baldwin (9 p.m., TV Land) – Alec Baldwin is honored with comedic tributes, personal stories and surprises.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.