What to Watch on Sunday: Cam Newton on ‘$100,000 Pyramid,’ Amelia Earhart special

$100,000 Pyramid (10 p.m., ABC) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is up against Brandon Marshall of the New York Giants, and the Tennessee Titans’ Eric Decker competes with Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno.
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Kevin Adams talks about “North Carolina Waterfalls.”
Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence (9 p.m., History) – The discovery of a photograph that may show Amelia Earhart in Japan in the 1930s was big news this past week, and it’s all because of this History Channel special. In the program, a former FBI director goes ovr the new evidence in the disappearance of Earhart and her navigator in 1937.
The Defiant Ones (9 p.m., HBO) – The first installment in a four-part documentary that tells the stories of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine and their musical partnership. It includes interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Tom Petty and many others.
Candy Crush (9 p.m., CBS) – You’ve played it on your phone, now … watch it on your TV? I guess. Contestants include former “Survivor” and “Big Brother” competitors.
Claws (9 p.m., TNT) – Desna and Jennifer may be Dr. Ken’s only hope when Bryce wrongly accuses him of a crime.
One Night Only: Alec Baldwin (9 p.m., TV Land) – Alec Baldwin is honored with comedic tributes, personal stories and surprises.
Comments