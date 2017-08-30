More Videos

    A video guide to watching your favorite college or NFL team without cable. There are many streaming services available. Learn what they are, what they deliver and how much they cost.

A video guide to watching your favorite college or NFL team without cable. There are many streaming services available. Learn what they are, what they deliver and how much they cost. News & Observer, Getty and AP file photos Video by John Hansen
It's must read television!

Here’s how to watch college football games on ACC Network Extra

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

August 30, 2017 6:41 PM

The ACC and ESPN launched ACC Network Extra last year, allowing ESPN subscribers to stream more than 600 ACC sporting events on multiple platforms.

ACC Network Extra can be accessed on computers, smartphones, tablets and TVs that are capable of streaming ESPN.

Here’s how to do it.

First, if you’ve never done it before, you need to “authenticate” at WatchESPN.com, using the username and password for your cable or satellite provider. If you did this last year, you’re good to go.

Now you can get ready to watch.

On a computer: Go to ESPN3.com, click on the tab for either “Live” or “Upcoming” and select the game you’re looking for. The games are grouped by sport and are in chronological order.

WatchESPN app: On your smartphone, tablet or streaming device, open the WatchESPN app. From the app, you can find the game by clicking on “Sport,” then selecting “Football.” Click the tab for either “Live Now” or “Upcoming” and select the game you want to watch.

ESPN app: Open the app, then select the TV icon. From there, scroll through the list and select the game.

Roku, Apple TV, XBox 360, XBox One, Amazon Fire TV/Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Chromecast: Search “WatchESPN” and add that channel. Scroll to “Browse by Channel” and select “ACC Network Extra.” Select the content you want to view. You may have to activate the device with your cable or satellite username and password; it will give you instructions on the TV screen.

You can still watch most ACC football and basketball games online at theacc.com.

An ACC Network television channel with 24/7 programming is supposed to launch in 2019.

  Comments  

