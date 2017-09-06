Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

WTVD names a new co-anchor for its afternoon newscasts

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 06, 2017 10:24 AM

WTVD has picked Amber Rupinta to replace Anna Laurel as the 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. afternoon co-anchor.

Laurel left the station in late July to move to California with her family.

Rupinta, who joined WTVD in 2004 as a reporter and co-anchor of the morning news, made the announcement Tuesday on her Facebook page. “I’m ready for a change – and to sleep,” Rupinta said. Sleeping in will have to wait, though, because Rupinta will pull double duty at the station this week, co-anchoring both morning and afternoon news.

According to the WTVD website, Rupinta worked in Philadelphia and Hagerstown, Maryland, before joining WTVD. Her father joined the U.S. Navy to immigrate to America from the Philippines, and Amber grew up in places all over the nation, including a number of years on the Cherokee Indian Reservation.

Rupinta earned a degree in meteorology in 2016.

Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, bcain@newsobserver.com, @warmtv, @brookecain

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Christmas Abbott in action in a NASCAR pit crew

Watch Christmas Abbott in action in a NASCAR pit crew 2:10

Watch Christmas Abbott in action in a NASCAR pit crew
Wrightsville Beach's IndoJax Surf Charities gets an Oprah shoutout 6:08

Wrightsville Beach's IndoJax Surf Charities gets an Oprah shoutout
He's a true crime show star, but once he was one of NC's top detectives 1:29

He's a true crime show star, but once he was one of NC's top detectives

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.