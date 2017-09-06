WTVD names a new co-anchor for its afternoon newscasts

WTVD has picked Amber Rupinta to replace Anna Laurel as the 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. afternoon co-anchor.
Laurel left the station in late July to move to California with her family.
Rupinta, who joined WTVD in 2004 as a reporter and co-anchor of the morning news, made the announcement Tuesday on her Facebook page. “I’m ready for a change – and to sleep,” Rupinta said. Sleeping in will have to wait, though, because Rupinta will pull double duty at the station this week, co-anchoring both morning and afternoon news.
According to the WTVD website, Rupinta worked in Philadelphia and Hagerstown, Maryland, before joining WTVD. Her father joined the U.S. Navy to immigrate to America from the Philippines, and Amber grew up in places all over the nation, including a number of years on the Cherokee Indian Reservation.
Rupinta earned a degree in meteorology in 2016.
