A change at the helm of WRAL keeps business in the family

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 07, 2017 5:21 PM

RALEIGH

James “Jimmy” Fletcher Goodmon Jr. is the new president and Chief Operating Officer of Capitol Broadcasting Company, succeeding his father, James “Jim” Fletcher Goodmon.

The move, effective Sept. 4, was announced in a CBC news release Thursday.

Capitol Broadcasting Company, founded by A.J. Fletcher in 1937, owns and operates a number of businesses, including WRAL-TV, WRAZ-TV, WRAL-FM and the Durham Bulls baseball club.

Jim Goodmon started working at WRAL-TV as a kid. After college and a stint in the Navy, he returned to the station in 1968 and became president of Capitol Broadcasting in 1975. He will remain CBC’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

goodmon.JPG
Jim Goodmon, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Capitol Broadcasting Company.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Jimmy Goodmon will oversee all divisions of CBC, where he worked as a camera operator for WRAL-TV at the age of 16.

“Capitol Broadcasting has always been a part of my life and my family’s life. As I have grown through the ranks of this amazing company, I have been blessed to have worked alongside some of the best in the business. It is a great honor and truly humbling to be asked to lead this company and its amazing people in the years to come,” said Jimmy Goodmon in the release.

Jimmy Goodmon also serves on a number of local boards, including the Salvation Army of Wake County, UNC Rex Leadership Council, Duke Raleigh Hospital and the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.

Goodmon lives in Raleigh with his wife, Anna, and sons Fletcher, Watson and Walker, and daughter Frances.

Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain, @warmtv

