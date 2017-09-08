Reporter and anchor Lynda Loveland is leaving WRAL

Lynda Loveland announced on Friday that she is leaving WRAL.

Loveland made the announcement on her WRAL Facebook page.

Loveland said in the post that she has been thinking a lot lately about how quickly her kids are growing up and that she wants to spend more time with them, so she is leaving the news business. Loveland will be taking a job with the N.C. Farm Bureau.

“Sooooo, after a LOT of thought and debate and tears and more thought, I’ve decided to leave the news business. It’s a demanding industry. It’s a job I love, working with people I love, but right now I need and want to be home with my family more. It hurts my heart to leave my family here at WRAL TV but I’m thrilled beyond words for the next chapter. The farm girl in me is getting a chance to spread her wings! I’ve taken a job as Public Policy Director with the N.C. Farm Bureau. They are a wonderful group of people and I couldn’t be more excited!”

Loveland said her last day at the station will be Dec. 1.

Loveland joined WRAL in 1998 as a morning co-anchor and reporter. From 2009-2014 she worked as a morning co-host at WRAL-FM, but returned to the TV station in June 2014 as a WRAL/Fox 50 anchor and reporter.