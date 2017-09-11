This UNC grad just picked up an early Emmy Award – his sixth

Scott Jacobson, a 1995 graduate of the N.C. School of Science and Math and a 1999 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, picked up his sixth Emmy Award on Saturday night at the 2017 Creative Emmy Awards Show in Los Angeles.
These categories were presented a week before the major Emmy Awards, which will be handed out Sunday night.
Jacobson won as a writer and co-executive producer on the Fox animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” which won for Outstanding Animated Series. It’s his second win for “Bob’s Burgers,” but his sixth Emmy overall, counting the four he won as a writer for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.”
Jacobson has been nominated 11 times.
Even after his previous successes, Jacobson said it’s still exciting to win.
“I’m always excited when the show wins, and I was especially psyched that a bunch of ‘Bob’s’ writers got their first-ever statuettes this year,” Jacobson said. “The last time we won, Loren Bouchard, the show’s creator, couldn’t make it to the ceremony, but this time he was there with us, which was another cause for excitement. Plus I caught a glimpse of Michael Bolton on the red carpet, which made it a night to remember even if we hadn’t won.”
Jacobson is also pretty psyched for the 8th season of “Bob’s Burgers,” which preimeres on Oct. 1.
“The premiere is a doozy,” he said. “It’s entirely drawn by fans. I had no idea how that would work or what it would look like but now I’ve seen it and I found it pretty mind-blowing. It’s like ‘Bob’s Burgers’ crossed with the cool, weird experimental animation you used to find in the oddball section of the video store.”
Other local connections
▪ A second Creative Emmys show was held Sunday night, with wins for the Netflix drama “Stranger Things,” created by the Duffer Brothers, who grew up in Durham. That show won five awards Sunday, for main title design, main title theme music, casting, picture editing and sound editing. It’s up for even more awards – 18 total – at the Primetime Emmy Awards Show coming up this weekend. The brothers – Ross and Evan – are named in three of those nominations: as executive producers in the show’s Outstanding Drama nomination, and for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing.
▪ HBO won five Emmys for “Westworld,” a western sci-fi drama starring Raleigh native Evan Rachel Wood, who is herself nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her role on the show. The winner for Wood’s category will be determined in the live ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, which airs at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.
A taped version of Creative Arts Emmys show will air at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on FXX with a replay at 10:30.
