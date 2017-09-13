WRAL is off the air for customers of AT&T Uverse

WRAL-TV and its Fox affiliate WRAZ are currently off the air for customers of AT&T U-verse.
The station tweeted around 6 p.m. Wednesday for customers to call AT&T and tell them the station is important to them.
Please contact AT&T U-verse at 1-800-288-2020, and tell them #WRAL is important to you. Here's more info>>https://t.co/Si7TO20blG— WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) September 13, 2017
WRAL wrote about the outage, presumably due to a contract dispute, on its website:
“Our channels are currently not airing on AT&T U-verse. Capitol Broadcasting Company stations WRAL and FOX 50 are affected and we apologize for the inconvenience to you. While we work to get this resolved, it’s always helpful, for you, the customer, to call AT&T U-verse and tell them you expect to get the channels you’re paying them for. That number is 1-800-288-2020.
In the meantime, you can always watch WRAL/NBC and FOX 50/Fox Network for free in crystal clear HD with an over-the-air antenna, available at local big box stores or get one here.
Other ways to watch WRAL:
All WRAL newscasts are available live right here on WRAL.com or you can download the free WRAL channel app and stream the newscasts live on Roku, AppleTV and Fire TV.”
The TV screens of AT&T U-verse customers reads: "The owner of this channel has removed it from the U-verse lineup despite our request to keep it available to you. Visit att.com/fightingforyou for more information on this station’s return."
What will you miss?
WRAL is the local NBC affiliate. The NBC shows airing tonight are the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent,” the season finale of “Marlon” and the drama “Midnight, Texas.”
On WRAZ Fox-50, “MasterChef” is to air at 8 p.m.
Over the next few days the most important misses are college football games, airing Saturday on WRAL and Fox, and NFL football on both WRAL and Fox on Sunday.
WRAL also airs “Days of Our Lives” each weekday at 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
