What to Watch on Friday: The sixth and final season of ‘Longmire’ lands on Netflix

Longmire (Netflix) – The sixth and final season of this series, starring Robert Taylor and based on the novels of Craig Johnson, lands on Netflix.
Also on Netflix today: The Jim Carrey/Andy Kauffman documentary “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton,” the crime scene series “Shot in the Dark,” the first season of “Marvel’s The Punisher” and a movie called “The Christmas Prince.” And of course, “Mudbound,” the epic movie telling the story of two families in the post-WWII South. Stars Jason Clarke, Carey Mulligan, Rob Morgan and Mary J. Blige.
Great Performances: Indecent (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – “Indecent,” the winner of two 2017 Tony Awards, centers on a 1923 Broadway controversy.
Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Jane tries to plan a party at the bookshop that inspired her to be a writer.
20/20 (10 p.m., ABC) – The story of Nathaniel Newman, a boy born with a rare facial condition called Treacher Collins Syndrom. Nathaniel is the inspiration for the Julia Roberts movie “Wonder.”
