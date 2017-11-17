Robert Taylor as Walt Longmire in the sixth and final season of “Longmire” on Netflix.
Robert Taylor as Walt Longmire in the sixth and final season of “Longmire” on Netflix. John Golden Britt/Netflix NETFLIX
Robert Taylor as Walt Longmire in the sixth and final season of “Longmire” on Netflix. John Golden Britt/Netflix NETFLIX
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Friday: The sixth and final season of ‘Longmire’ lands on Netflix

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 17, 2017 06:32 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Longmire (Netflix) – The sixth and final season of this series, starring Robert Taylor and based on the novels of Craig Johnson, lands on Netflix.

Also on Netflix today: The Jim Carrey/Andy Kauffman documentary “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton,” the crime scene series “Shot in the Dark,” the first season of “Marvel’s The Punisher” and a movie called “The Christmas Prince.” And of course, “Mudbound,” the epic movie telling the story of two families in the post-WWII South. Stars Jason Clarke, Carey Mulligan, Rob Morgan and Mary J. Blige.

Great Performances: Indecent (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – “Indecent,” the winner of two 2017 Tony Awards, centers on a 1923 Broadway controversy.

Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Jane tries to plan a party at the bookshop that inspired her to be a writer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

20/20 (10 p.m., ABC) – The story of Nathaniel Newman, a boy born with a rare facial condition called Treacher Collins Syndrom. Nathaniel is the inspiration for the Julia Roberts movie “Wonder.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

    WRAL’s cameras will be set up at the corner of West Edenton and Hillsborough Streets and will start earlier than WTVD’s coverage – at 9:30 a.m. The two and a half hour broadcast will be commercial free.

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade
Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:22

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.