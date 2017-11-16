Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

What to Watch on Thursday: Vivian Howard gets lessons from Bill Smith on ‘A Chef’s Life’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 16, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

A Chef’s Life (9:30 p.m., UNC-TV) – Vivian gets a persimmon pudding lesson from Bill Smith of the Chapel Hill landmark Crook’s Corner. You can watch a preview of tonight’s episode here.

Also on tonight . . .

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) – Professor Pyg continues to torment the city.

Project Runway (9 p.m., Lifetime) – Four designers show at New York Fashion Week, but only one is chosen as the winner in the Season 16 finale.

Scandal (9 p.m., ABC) – Shocking revelations leave everyone reeling.

Life in Pieces (9:30 p.m., CBS) – Heather finds a map to a time capsule she buried with her brothers as kids.

S.W.A.T. (10 p.m., CBS) – Newcomer Jim Street jeopardizes his spot on Hondo’s team, as they search for a ruthless drug trafficker.

Better Things (10 p.m., FX) – Sam and her family are tilted in the Season 2 finale.

